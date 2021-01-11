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OVNI(s) 2021 - 2022 season 1

OVNI(s) season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows OVNI(s) Seasons Season 1
OVNI(s)
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 11 January 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

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7.7 IMDb

"OVNI(s)" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Épisode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
11 January 2021
Épisode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
11 January 2021
Épisode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
11 January 2021
Épisode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
18 January 2021
Épisode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
18 January 2021
Épisode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
18 January 2021
Épisode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
25 January 2021
Épisode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
25 January 2021
Épisode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
25 January 2021
Épisode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
1 February 2021
Épisode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
1 February 2021
Épisode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
1 February 2021
TV series release schedule
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