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OVNI(s) 2021 - 2022, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
OVNI(s)
Seasons
Season 2
OVNI(s)
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
21 February 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.7
IMDb
"OVNI(s)" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Épisode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
21 February 2022
Épisode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
21 February 2022
Épisode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
21 February 2022
Épisode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
28 February 2022
Épisode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
28 February 2022
Épisode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
28 February 2022
Épisode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
7 March 2022
Épisode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
7 March 2022
Épisode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
7 March 2022
Épisode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
14 March 2022
Épisode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
14 March 2022
Épisode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
14 March 2022
TV series release schedule
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