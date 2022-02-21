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OVNI(s) 2021 - 2022, season 2

OVNI(s) season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows OVNI(s) Seasons Season 2
OVNI(s)
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 21 February 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

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7.7 IMDb

"OVNI(s)" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Épisode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
21 February 2022
Épisode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
21 February 2022
Épisode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
21 February 2022
Épisode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
28 February 2022
Épisode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
28 February 2022
Épisode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
28 February 2022
Épisode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
7 March 2022
Épisode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
7 March 2022
Épisode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
7 March 2022
Épisode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
14 March 2022
Épisode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
14 March 2022
Épisode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
14 March 2022
TV series release schedule
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