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Rivages season 1 watch online
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Rivages
Seasons
Season 1
Rivages
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
5.8
IMDb
"Rivages" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Épisode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 January 2025
Épisode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
6 January 2025
Épisode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 January 2025
Épisode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
13 January 2025
Épisode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
20 January 2025
Épisode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
20 January 2025
TV series release schedule
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