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Ty kak ya! (2020), season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ty kak ya!
Seasons
Season 2
Ty kak ya!
12+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
27 March 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
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0
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"Ty kak ya!" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 13. Тимати и Давид Цаллаев
Season 2
Episode 1
27 March 2021
Выпуск 14. Михаил Башкатов и Глюкоза
Season 2
Episode 2
3 April 2021
Выпуск 15. Аскольд Запашный и Ксения Бородина
Season 2
Episode 3
10 April 2021
Выпуск 16. Андрей Аверин и Доминик Джокер
Season 2
Episode 4
17 April 2021
Выпуск 17. Татьяна Денисова и Алексей Ягудин
Season 2
Episode 5
24 April 2021
Выпуск 18. Денис Клявер и Михаил Белянин
Season 2
Episode 6
1 May 2021
Выпуск 19. Денис Дорохов и Зураб Матуа
Season 2
Episode 7
8 May 2021
Выпуск 20. Олег Верещагин и Игорь Ознобихин
Season 2
Episode 8
15 May 2021
Выпуск 21. Лариса Баранова и Александр Мартынов
Season 2
Episode 9
22 May 2021
Выпуск 22. Дмитрий Кожома и Иван Абрамов
Season 2
Episode 10
29 May 2021
Выпуск 23. Иван Пышненко и Олег Верещагин
Season 2
Episode 11
5 June 2021
Выпуск 24. Ирина Слуцкая и Алексей Лихницкий
Season 2
Episode 12
12 June 2021
TV series release schedule
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