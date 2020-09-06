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Ty kak ya! (2020), season 1

Ty kak ya! season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ty kak ya! Seasons Season 1
Ty kak ya! 12+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 September 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

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"Ty kak ya!" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1. Антон Богданов и Баста
Season 1 Episode 1
6 September 2020
Выпуск 2. Алексей Щербаков и Гавр
Season 1 Episode 2
11 September 2020
Выпуск 3. Илья Соболев и Азамат Мусагалиев
Season 1 Episode 3
18 September 2020
Выпуск 4. Артём Муратов и Елена Гущина
Season 1 Episode 4
25 September 2020
Выпуск 5. Антон Иванов и Стас Старовойтов
Season 1 Episode 5
2 October 2020
Выпуск 6. Стас Ярушин и Natan
Season 1 Episode 6
9 October 2020
Выпуск 7. Анна Цуканова-Котт и Азамат Мусагалиев
Season 1 Episode 7
16 October 2020
Выпуск 8. Денис Косяков и Михаил Башкатов
Season 1 Episode 8
23 October 2020
Выпуск 9. Константин Ивлев и Андрей Шелков
Season 1 Episode 9
30 October 2020
Выпуск 10. Екатерина Волкова и Игорь Ознобихин
Season 1 Episode 10
6 November 2020
Выпуск 11. Стас Ярушин и Денис Дорохов
Season 1 Episode 11
14 November 2020
Выпуск 12. Анна Старшенбаум и Айза
Season 1 Episode 12
21 November 2020
TV series release schedule
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