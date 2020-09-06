Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Ty kak ya! (2020), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ty kak ya!
Seasons
Season 1
Ty kak ya!
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 September 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Ty kak ya!" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1. Антон Богданов и Баста
Season 1
Episode 1
6 September 2020
Выпуск 2. Алексей Щербаков и Гавр
Season 1
Episode 2
11 September 2020
Выпуск 3. Илья Соболев и Азамат Мусагалиев
Season 1
Episode 3
18 September 2020
Выпуск 4. Артём Муратов и Елена Гущина
Season 1
Episode 4
25 September 2020
Выпуск 5. Антон Иванов и Стас Старовойтов
Season 1
Episode 5
2 October 2020
Выпуск 6. Стас Ярушин и Natan
Season 1
Episode 6
9 October 2020
Выпуск 7. Анна Цуканова-Котт и Азамат Мусагалиев
Season 1
Episode 7
16 October 2020
Выпуск 8. Денис Косяков и Михаил Башкатов
Season 1
Episode 8
23 October 2020
Выпуск 9. Константин Ивлев и Андрей Шелков
Season 1
Episode 9
30 October 2020
Выпуск 10. Екатерина Волкова и Игорь Ознобихин
Season 1
Episode 10
6 November 2020
Выпуск 11. Стас Ярушин и Денис Дорохов
Season 1
Episode 11
14 November 2020
Выпуск 12. Анна Старшенбаум и Айза
Season 1
Episode 12
21 November 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree