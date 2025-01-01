Menu
Merlin's Apprentice Quotes

Merlin's Apprentice quotes

Jack [Trying to cast a spell to stop Squire Brian's attack] You don't hate me!
Brianna Not you but one you are sworn to protect! And with a magic that will soon grow powerful!
Jack You really like me!
[He growls angrily, Jack picks up Merlin's wand]
Jack You... love me!
[Squire Brian kisses him]
Jack Not that much!
[He throws himself at Merlin and his clothes tear]
Jack Your name's not really Brian, is it?
Brianna Brianna.
Jack If you are my father and she were my mother... What were you?... Drunk?
Jack [to Brianna and Graham, as he's about to look into Yvonne's memories] You two hold on as well. I'm tired of screwing up alone.
Jack I talked with Merlin.
Brianna I heard.
Jack You heard?
Brianna The pig told me.
Jack The ring that was lost...
[with joy]
Jack ... has been found, Pig! Found by Jack!
Yvonne My nobility is a harlot's costume.
Jack [trying to talk to the pedestal that held the Grail] Maybe we're not so different, you and I. Well, except that you're a reciprocal of eternal goodness, and I've never been a reciprocal for much more than I could stuff in my pockets...
Brianna [Brianna walks in] Am I interrupting?
Jack Not unless you've come to try to kill me.
Graham [Angrily after pulling Jack out of the water] No magic! Do you understand?
Jack [coughing] You're safe... I'm too hungover...
Jack [after Brianna tells him about her past] I see... I just know I'm going to regret doing this, but... Would you mind closing your eyes for a moment?
[She closes her eyes and he takes off the love spell]
Jack Don't worry, I won't tell a soul.
Brianna [punches him] Damn right you won't!
[Picks up an ax]
Jack Brianna! I took off the spell! Let me live!
[She throws the ax at him]
Brianna [Seeing Jack drinking] I don't have a lot of practice at this sort of thing...
Jack Brianna! Come and join us! The Grails right there and it still won't come back! We have front row seats to the end of Camelot!
Brianna Jack, no one blames you. The Grail disappeared long before you came...
Jack We don't care who made the Grail go away. We only care why it won't come back.
[beat]
Jack I always wanted to be special, you know? And when I came to Camelot I got exactly what I wanted... everyone staring at me, asking me what to do, asking me for advice! Did I mention that I'm special Brianna? Because I really I meant it. Did you know that Rauskaug's enchanter, the Lady of the Lake, is my mother?
Brianna What?
Jack Oh, yes! And Merlin... Merlin is my father. Not just a father figure, but the man himself!
[beat]
Jack You know why the Grail won't come back? Because there's still a stain on Camelot... me.
Brianna Jack, I don't think...
Jack Really? I think everyone deserves an opinion on the subject. Why don't I go ask them right now?
[stumbles off toward Camelot's camp]
Jack What about the bridge?
Merlin I'll raise the bridge.
