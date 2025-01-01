Jack[trying to talk to the pedestal that held the Grail] Maybe we're not so different, you and I. Well, except that you're a reciprocal of eternal goodness, and I've never been a reciprocal for much more than I could stuff in my pockets...
Brianna[Seeing Jack drinking] I don't have a lot of practice at this sort of thing...
JackBrianna! Come and join us! The Grails right there and it still won't come back! We have front row seats to the end of Camelot!
BriannaJack, no one blames you. The Grail disappeared long before you came...
JackWe don't care who made the Grail go away. We only care why it won't come back.
[beat]
JackI always wanted to be special, you know? And when I came to Camelot I got exactly what I wanted... everyone staring at me, asking me what to do, asking me for advice! Did I mention that I'm special Brianna? Because I really I meant it. Did you know that Rauskaug's enchanter, the Lady of the Lake, is my mother?