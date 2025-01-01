Jack [after Brianna tells him about her past] I see... I just know I'm going to regret doing this, but... Would you mind closing your eyes for a moment?

[She closes her eyes and he takes off the love spell]

Jack Don't worry, I won't tell a soul.

Brianna [punches him] Damn right you won't!

[Picks up an ax]

Jack Brianna! I took off the spell! Let me live!