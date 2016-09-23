Menu
MacGyver All seasons
MacGyver
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
6.4
5.5
IMDb
All seasons of "MacGyver"
Season 1
21 episodes
23 September 2016 - 14 April 2017
Season 2
23 episodes
29 September 2017 - 4 May 2018
Season 3
22 episodes
28 September 2018 - 10 May 2019
Season 4
13 episodes
7 February 2020 - 8 May 2020
Season 5
15 episodes
4 December 2020 - 30 April 2021
