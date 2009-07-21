Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Romantics

Desperate Romantics (2009 - 2009)

Desperate Romantics 18+
Production year 2009
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

Period drama set in London about the rise of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood.

Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander John Ruskin
Rafe Spall
Rafe Spall William 'Maniac' Holman Hunt
Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy Maimie McCoy Role: Margaret
Aidan Turner
Aidan Turner Gabriel Rossetti
Zoe Tapper
Zoe Tapper Effie Ruskin
Sam Crane Fred Walters
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Desperate Romantics - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
