Desperate Romantics (2009 - 2009)
Desperate Romantics
18+
Drama
Production year
2009
Country
Great Britain
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
52 minutes
TV channel
BBC Two
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
TV series description
Period drama set in London about the rise of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood.
Tom Hollander
John Ruskin
Rafe Spall
William 'Maniac' Holman Hunt
Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy Role: Margaret
Aidan Turner
Gabriel Rossetti
Zoe Tapper
Effie Ruskin
Sam Crane
Fred Walters
Series rating
8.0
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2009,
6 episodes
Stills
