Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Romantics Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Desperate Romantics

  • Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Outdoor street scene
King's Bench Walk, Holborn, London, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
interiors
The Georgian Group HQ - 6 Fitzroy Square, Fitzrovia, London, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more