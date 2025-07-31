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The Legend of Heroes season 3 watch online

The Legend of Heroes season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Legend of Heroes Seasons Season 3
Xin jin yong wu xia shi jie 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 31 July 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

"The Legend of Heroes" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
31 July 2025
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
31 July 2025
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
31 July 2025
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
31 July 2025
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
31 July 2025
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
31 July 2025
Episode 7
Season 3 Episode 7
31 July 2025
Episode 8
Season 3 Episode 8
31 July 2025
TV series release schedule
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