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The Adventures of Paddington season 3 watch online

The Adventures of Paddington season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Adventures of Paddington Seasons Season 3
The Adventures of Paddington 6+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 3 April 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 28
Runtime 7 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb

"The Adventures of Paddington" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Paddington's Goo Monster
Season 3 Episode 1
3 April 2023
Paddington's Apple Pip Adventure
Season 3 Episode 2
4 April 2023
Paddington and the Lake Monster
Season 3 Episode 3
5 April 2023
Paddington's Space Radio
Season 3 Episode 4
6 April 2023
Paddington and the Three Musketeers
Season 3 Episode 5
10 April 2023
Paddington and the Dinosaur Hunt
Season 3 Episode 6
11 April 2023
Paddington's Journey into a Black Hole
Season 3 Episode 7
12 April 2023
Paddington's Rainbow Race!
Season 3 Episode 8
13 April 2023
Paddington Meets Paddingtron
Season 3 Episode 9
17 April 2023
Paddington's First Diwali
Season 3 Episode 10
18 April 2023
Paddington and the Solar Eclipse
Season 3 Episode 11
19 April 2023
Paddington and the Mysterious Inventor
Season 3 Episode 12
20 April 2023
Paddington's Summer Holiday Begins
Season 3 Episode 13
7 August 2023
Paddington's Life Guard Training
Season 3 Episode 14
8 August 2023
Paddington's Mysterious Cave Discovery
Season 3 Episode 15
9 August 2023
Paddington and the Fossil Hunt
Season 3 Episode 16
10 August 2023
Paddington vs. the Seagulls
Season 3 Episode 17
14 August 2023
Paddington and the Light House
Season 3 Episode 18
15 August 2023
Paddington's Pirate Treasure Hunt
Season 3 Episode 19
16 August 2023
Paddington's Sandcastle Showstopper
Season 3 Episode 20
17 August 2023
Paddington's Puffling Rescue
Season 3 Episode 21
21 August 2023
Paddington Goes Under the Sea
Season 3 Episode 22
22 August 2023
Paddington's Beach Clean Up
Season 3 Episode 23
23 August 2023
Paddington's Holiday Farewell
Season 3 Episode 24
24 August 2023
Paddington and the Cursed Halloween Show
Season 3 Episode 25
30 October 2023
Paddington Saves the Mooncake Festival
Season 3 Episode 26
30 October 2023
Paddington's Special Visitor
Season 3 Episode 27
8 December 2023
Paddington Celebrates Hanukkah
Season 3 Episode 28
8 December 2023
TV series release schedule
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