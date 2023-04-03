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The Adventures of Paddington season 3 watch online
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The Adventures of Paddington
Seasons
Season 3
The Adventures of Paddington
6+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
3 April 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
28
Runtime
7 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
14
votes
8.2
IMDb
"The Adventures of Paddington" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Paddington's Goo Monster
Season 3
Episode 1
3 April 2023
Paddington's Apple Pip Adventure
Season 3
Episode 2
4 April 2023
Paddington and the Lake Monster
Season 3
Episode 3
5 April 2023
Paddington's Space Radio
Season 3
Episode 4
6 April 2023
Paddington and the Three Musketeers
Season 3
Episode 5
10 April 2023
Paddington and the Dinosaur Hunt
Season 3
Episode 6
11 April 2023
Paddington's Journey into a Black Hole
Season 3
Episode 7
12 April 2023
Paddington's Rainbow Race!
Season 3
Episode 8
13 April 2023
Paddington Meets Paddingtron
Season 3
Episode 9
17 April 2023
Paddington's First Diwali
Season 3
Episode 10
18 April 2023
Paddington and the Solar Eclipse
Season 3
Episode 11
19 April 2023
Paddington and the Mysterious Inventor
Season 3
Episode 12
20 April 2023
Paddington's Summer Holiday Begins
Season 3
Episode 13
7 August 2023
Paddington's Life Guard Training
Season 3
Episode 14
8 August 2023
Paddington's Mysterious Cave Discovery
Season 3
Episode 15
9 August 2023
Paddington and the Fossil Hunt
Season 3
Episode 16
10 August 2023
Paddington vs. the Seagulls
Season 3
Episode 17
14 August 2023
Paddington and the Light House
Season 3
Episode 18
15 August 2023
Paddington's Pirate Treasure Hunt
Season 3
Episode 19
16 August 2023
Paddington's Sandcastle Showstopper
Season 3
Episode 20
17 August 2023
Paddington's Puffling Rescue
Season 3
Episode 21
21 August 2023
Paddington Goes Under the Sea
Season 3
Episode 22
22 August 2023
Paddington's Beach Clean Up
Season 3
Episode 23
23 August 2023
Paddington's Holiday Farewell
Season 3
Episode 24
24 August 2023
Paddington and the Cursed Halloween Show
Season 3
Episode 25
30 October 2023
Paddington Saves the Mooncake Festival
Season 3
Episode 26
30 October 2023
Paddington's Special Visitor
Season 3
Episode 27
8 December 2023
Paddington Celebrates Hanukkah
Season 3
Episode 28
8 December 2023
TV series release schedule
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