The Adventures of Paddington season 4 watch online

The Adventures of Paddington season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Adventures of Paddington Seasons Season 4

The Adventures of Paddington 6+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 30 August 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 20
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb
"The Adventures of Paddington" season 4 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Paddington's Hero Squad
Season 4 Episode 1
30 August 2024
Paddington's Knightly Quest
Season 4 Episode 2
30 August 2024
Paddington the Rare Bear and Mr. Brilliant
Season 4 Episode 3
11 February 2025
Paddington and the Accidental Hero
Season 4 Episode 4
11 February 2025
Paddington's Race Against the Storm
Season 4 Episode 5
12 February 2025
Paddington's Super Snail
Season 4 Episode 6
12 February 2025
Paddington and Paddingtron's Heroic Day
Season 4 Episode 7
13 February 2025
Paddington's Heroic Non-Stop Adventure
Season 4 Episode 8
13 February 2025
Paddington and the Unlikely Hero
Season 4 Episode 9
14 February 2025
Paddington Needs a Hero
Season 4 Episode 10
14 February 2025
Paddington's Favourite Hero
Season 4 Episode 11
17 February 2025
Paddington and the Skateboarder
Season 4 Episode 12
17 February 2025
Paddington's Birthday Gift Hunt
Season 4 Episode 13
18 February 2025
Paddington's Burn's Night Haggis Hunt
Season 4 Episode 14
18 February 2025
Paddington's Earth Day Mission
Season 4 Episode 15
19 February 2025
Paddington's Special Visitor
Season 4 Episode 20
19 February 2025
Paddington's Adventure Club Cracks The Case!
Season 4 Episode 21
20 February 2025
Paddington And Aunt Lucy's Special Recipe
Season 4 Episode 22
20 February 2025
Paddington's Football DIlemma
Season 4 Episode 23
21 February 2025
Paddington Has to Say Goodbye
Season 4 Episode 24
21 February 2025
