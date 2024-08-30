Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Adventures of Paddington season 4 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Adventures of Paddington
Seasons
Season 4
The Adventures of Paddington
6+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
30 August 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
14
votes
8.2
IMDb
"The Adventures of Paddington" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Paddington's Hero Squad
Season 4
Episode 1
30 August 2024
Paddington's Knightly Quest
Season 4
Episode 2
30 August 2024
Paddington the Rare Bear and Mr. Brilliant
Season 4
Episode 3
11 February 2025
Paddington and the Accidental Hero
Season 4
Episode 4
11 February 2025
Paddington's Race Against the Storm
Season 4
Episode 5
12 February 2025
Paddington's Super Snail
Season 4
Episode 6
12 February 2025
Paddington and Paddingtron's Heroic Day
Season 4
Episode 7
13 February 2025
Paddington's Heroic Non-Stop Adventure
Season 4
Episode 8
13 February 2025
Paddington and the Unlikely Hero
Season 4
Episode 9
14 February 2025
Paddington Needs a Hero
Season 4
Episode 10
14 February 2025
Paddington's Favourite Hero
Season 4
Episode 11
17 February 2025
Paddington and the Skateboarder
Season 4
Episode 12
17 February 2025
Paddington's Birthday Gift Hunt
Season 4
Episode 13
18 February 2025
Paddington's Burn's Night Haggis Hunt
Season 4
Episode 14
18 February 2025
Paddington's Earth Day Mission
Season 4
Episode 15
19 February 2025
Paddington's Special Visitor
Season 4
Episode 20
19 February 2025
Paddington's Adventure Club Cracks The Case!
Season 4
Episode 21
20 February 2025
Paddington And Aunt Lucy's Special Recipe
Season 4
Episode 22
20 February 2025
Paddington's Football DIlemma
Season 4
Episode 23
21 February 2025
Paddington Has to Say Goodbye
Season 4
Episode 24
21 February 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree