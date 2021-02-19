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The Adventures of Paddington season 2 watch online
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The Adventures of Paddington
Seasons
Season 2
The Adventures of Paddington
6+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
19 February 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
53
Runtime
13 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
14
votes
8.2
IMDb
"The Adventures of Paddington" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Paddington's Plant Problem
Season 2
Episode 1
19 February 2021
Paddington the Artist
Season 2
Episode 2
19 February 2021
Paddington's Squirrel Surprise
Season 2
Episode 3
26 February 2021
Paddington Becomes a Secret Agent
Season 2
Episode 4
5 March 2021
Paddington Clowns Around
Season 2
Episode 5
12 March 2021
Paddington and the Bad Swap
Season 2
Episode 6
19 March 2021
Paddington Celebrates Mrs. Bird's Day
Season 2
Episode 7
26 March 2021
Paddington the Table Tennis Champ!
Season 2
Episode 8
2 April 2021
Paddington Gets Fit
Season 2
Episode 9
21 May 2021
Paddington's Rocking Chair Repair
Season 2
Episode 10
28 May 2021
Paddington and the Big Decision
Season 2
Episode 11
4 June 2021
Paddington's Beach Stowaway
Season 2
Episode 12
11 June 2021
Paddington and the Caterpillar
Season 2
Episode 13
18 June 2021
Paddington Plays the Floor Is Lava
Season 2
Episode 14
25 June 2021
Paddington and the Vegetable Thief
Season 2
Episode 15
2 July 2021
Paddington Takes to the Ice
Season 2
Episode 16
9 July 2021
Paddington's Space Adventure
Season 2
Episode 17
13 August 2021
Paddington's Blackberry Adventure
Season 2
Episode 18
20 August 2021
Paddington Opens the City Farm
Season 2
Episode 19
27 August 2021
Paddington the Upcycler
Season 2
Episode 20
3 September 2021
Paddington's Lucky Day
Season 2
Episode 21
10 September 2021
Paddington the Pizza Chef
Season 2
Episode 22
17 September 2021
Paddington and the Tooth Fairy
Season 2
Episode 23
24 September 2021
Paddington Goes to Work
Season 2
Episode 24
1 October 2021
Paddington's New Neighbors
Season 2
Episode 25
8 October 2021
Paddington Makes the News
Season 2
Episode 26
15 October 2021
Paddington Shares A Good Deed
Season 2
Episode 27
22 October 2021
Paddington Goes Green
Season 2
Episode 28
29 October 2021
Paddington Saves the Bees
Season 2
Episode 29
5 November 2021
Paddington and the Heat Wave
Season 2
Episode 30
12 November 2021
Paddington Visits the Doctor
Season 2
Episode 31
19 November 2021
Paddington and the Sleep Over
Season 2
Episode 32
26 November 2021
Paddington Gets Locked Out on Christmas Day
Season 2
Episode 33
3 December 2021
Paddington Feels the Music
Season 2
Episode 34
3 December 2021
Paddington and the Egg Hunt
Season 2
Episode 35
10 December 2021
Paddington Sells Bessie
Season 2
Episode 36
17 December 2021
Paddington's Nature Club
Season 2
Episode 37
24 December 2021
Paddington's Not Himself
Season 2
Episode 38
31 December 2021
Paddington's Treasure Hunt
Season 2
Episode 39
7 January 2022
Paddington's Taste of Italy
Season 2
Episode 40
14 January 2022
Paddington's Radio Show
Season 2
Episode 41
25 January 2022
Paddington's Butler
Season 2
Episode 42
1 February 2022
Paddington Becomes a Talent Show Judge
Season 2
Episode 43
8 February 2022
Paddington Keeps Up with The Kamalis
Season 2
Episode 44
15 February 2022
Paddington's Pet Hotel
Season 2
Episode 45
22 February 2022
Paddington Plays Golf
Season 2
Episode 46
1 March 2022
Paddington Loves Windsor Gardens
Season 2
Episode 47
8 March 2022
Paddington Helps a Hedgehog
Season 2
Episode 48
15 March 2022
Paddington's Birthday Treat
Season 2
Episode 49
22 March 2022
Paddington's Hatching Surprise
Season 2
Episode 50
29 March 2022
Paddington the Best Bear
Season 2
Episode 51
5 April 2022
Paddington and the Halloween Mystery
Season 2
Episode 52
1 October 2022
Paddington's Campfire Stories
Season 2
Episode 53
1 October 2022
TV series release schedule
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