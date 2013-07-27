Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mako Mermaids poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mako Mermaids Seasons

Mako Mermaids All seasons

Mako Mermaids 12+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Netflix

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Mako Mermaids"
Mako Mermaids - Season 1 Season 1
26 episodes 27 July 2013 - 15 September 2013
 
Mako Mermaids - Season 2 Season 2
26 episodes 13 February 2015 - 29 May 2015
 
Mako Mermaids - Season 3 Season 3
16 episodes 27 May 2016
 
Mako Mermaids - Season 4 Season 4
16 episodes 27 May 2016
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more