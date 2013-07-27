Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mako Mermaids All seasons
Mako Mermaids
12+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
25 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Mako Mermaids"
Season 1
26 episodes
27 July 2013 - 15 September 2013
Season 2
26 episodes
13 February 2015 - 29 May 2015
Season 3
16 episodes
27 May 2016
Season 4
16 episodes
27 May 2016
