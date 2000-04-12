Jackass (2000 - 2002)

The creators of the American comedy show were Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. The essence of the project lies in the execution of various dangerous, crude, and comedic stunts and pranks. The participants perform insane acrobatics for the amusement and entertainment of the audience. The actors have no shortage of imagination, and many of their stunts truly boggle the mind. The project involves professional stuntmen, enthusiasts of extreme tricks, skateboarders, and... even clowns.

