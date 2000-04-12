Menu
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Jackass

Jackass (2000 - 2002)

Jackass 18+
Production year 2000
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel MTV
Runtime 12 hours 30 minutes

TV show description

The creators of the American comedy show were Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. The essence of the project lies in the execution of various dangerous, crude, and comedic stunts and pranks. The participants perform insane acrobatics for the amusement and entertainment of the audience. The actors have no shortage of imagination, and many of their stunts truly boggle the mind. The project involves professional stuntmen, enthusiasts of extreme tricks, skateboarders, and... even clowns.
Cast Characters
Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville Johnny Knoxville
Bam Margera Bam Margera
Steve-O Steve-O
Chris Pontius Chris Pontius
Ryan Dunn Ryan Dunn
Preston Lacy Preston Lacy
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Jackass - Season 1 Season 1
2000, 8 episodes
 
Jackass - Season 2 Season 2
2000, 8 episodes
 
Jackass - Season 3 Season 3
2001, 9 episodes
 
Stills
