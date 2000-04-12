Menu
Jackass 18+
Production year 2000
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel MTV

TV Show rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
All seasons of "Jackass"
Jackass - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 12 April 2000 - 30 May 2000
 
Jackass - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 30 December 2000 - 6 March 2001
 
Jackass - Season 3 Season 3
9 episodes 3 December 2001 - 17 February 2002
 
