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Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Doves Awards

"Black Doves" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Costume Design
Nominee
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