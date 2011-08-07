Menu
Curiosity 2011 - 2013 season 1

Curiosity 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 August 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 17
Runtime 12 hours 11 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb

"Curiosity" season 1 list of episodes.

Did God Create the Universe?
Season 1 Episode 1
7 August 2011
Alien Invasion: Are We Ready?
Season 1 Episode 2
14 August 2011
Why Is Sex Fun?
Season 1 Episode 3
21 August 2011
What Sank Titanic?
Season 1 Episode 4
28 August 2011
Parallel Universes: Are They Real?
Season 1 Episode 5
4 September 2011
What's Beneath America?
Season 1 Episode 6
11 September 2011
How Will the World End?
Season 1 Episode 7
18 September 2011
Atlantis Uncovered
Season 1 Episode 8
25 September 2011
I, Caveman - Back to the Stone Age (1)
Season 1 Episode 9
2 October 2011
I, Caveman - The Great Hunt (2)
Season 1 Episode 10
2 October 2011
Egypt: What Lies Beneath
Season 1 Episode 11
9 October 2011
Can You Live Forever?
Season 1 Episode 12
16 October 2011
World's Dirtiest Man
Season 1 Episode 13
23 October 2011
How Evil Are You?
Season 1 Episode 14
30 October 2011
Life Before Birth
Season 1 Episode 15
6 November 2011
What's America Worth?
Season 1 Episode 16
13 November 2011
Your Body on Drugs
Season 1 Episode 17
20 November 2011
