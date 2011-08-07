Menu
Curiosity 2011 - 2013 season 1
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 August 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
17
Runtime
12 hours 11 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Curiosity" season 1 list of episodes.
Did God Create the Universe?
Season 1
Episode 1
7 August 2011
Alien Invasion: Are We Ready?
Season 1
Episode 2
14 August 2011
Why Is Sex Fun?
Season 1
Episode 3
21 August 2011
What Sank Titanic?
Season 1
Episode 4
28 August 2011
Parallel Universes: Are They Real?
Season 1
Episode 5
4 September 2011
What's Beneath America?
Season 1
Episode 6
11 September 2011
How Will the World End?
Season 1
Episode 7
18 September 2011
Atlantis Uncovered
Season 1
Episode 8
25 September 2011
I, Caveman - Back to the Stone Age (1)
Season 1
Episode 9
2 October 2011
I, Caveman - The Great Hunt (2)
Season 1
Episode 10
2 October 2011
Egypt: What Lies Beneath
Season 1
Episode 11
9 October 2011
Can You Live Forever?
Season 1
Episode 12
16 October 2011
World's Dirtiest Man
Season 1
Episode 13
23 October 2011
How Evil Are You?
Season 1
Episode 14
30 October 2011
Life Before Birth
Season 1
Episode 15
6 November 2011
What's America Worth?
Season 1
Episode 16
13 November 2011
Your Body on Drugs
Season 1
Episode 17
20 November 2011
TV series release schedule
