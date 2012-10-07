Menu
Curiosity 2011 - 2013, season 2

Curiosity 12+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 7 October 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

"Curiosity" season 2 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Plane Crash
Season 2 Episode 1
7 October 2012
The Devil's Triangle
Season 2 Episode 2
14 October 2012
I Was Mummified
Season 2 Episode 3
21 October 2012
Brainwashed
Season 2 Episode 4
28 October 2012
Battlefield Cell
Season 2 Episode 5
4 November 2012
Sex in America
Season 2 Episode 6
11 November 2012
Megastorm
Season 2 Episode 7
18 November 2012
Mankind Rising
Season 2 Episode 8
25 November 2012
Volcano Time Bomb
Season 2 Episode 9
9 December 2012
What Destroyed the Hindenburg?
Season 2 Episode 10
16 December 2012
X-Ray: Yellowstone
Season 2 Episode 11
23 December 2012
Sun Storm
Season 2 Episode 12
30 December 2012
Monster Squid: The Giant is Real
Season 2 Episode 13
27 January 2013
TV series release schedule
