Blue Lock season 2
Blue Lock
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
5 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
5 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
8.6
Rate
22
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Blue Lock" season 2 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Tryouts
Season 2
Episode 1
5 October 2024
The Assassin and the Ninja
Season 2
Episode 2
12 October 2024
The World of Feeling
Season 2
Episode 3
19 October 2024
Chameleon
Season 2
Episode 4
26 October 2024
Flow
Season 2
Episode 5
2 November 2024
Grand Stage
Season 2
Episode 6
9 November 2024
Itoshi Sae
Season 2
Episode 7
16 November 2024
Blue Genes
Season 2
Episode 8
23 November 2024
Night Snow
Season 2
Episode 9
30 November 2024
The Subs Take to the Stage
Season 2
Episode 10
7 December 2024
What You Taught Us
Season 2
Episode 11
14 December 2024
Flowers
Season 2
Episode 12
21 December 2024
Not Alone
Season 2
Episode 13
28 December 2024
Last Attack
Season 2
Episode 14
28 December 2024
