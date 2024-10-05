Menu
Blue Lock season 2 watch online

Blue Lock season 2 poster
Blue Lock 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 5 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 5 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

8.6
Rate 22 votes
8.1 IMDb

Season 1
Season 2
Tryouts
Season 2 Episode 1
5 October 2024
The Assassin and the Ninja
Season 2 Episode 2
12 October 2024
The World of Feeling
Season 2 Episode 3
19 October 2024
Chameleon
Season 2 Episode 4
26 October 2024
Flow
Season 2 Episode 5
2 November 2024
Grand Stage
Season 2 Episode 6
9 November 2024
Itoshi Sae
Season 2 Episode 7
16 November 2024
Blue Genes
Season 2 Episode 8
23 November 2024
Night Snow
Season 2 Episode 9
30 November 2024
The Subs Take to the Stage
Season 2 Episode 10
7 December 2024
What You Taught Us
Season 2 Episode 11
14 December 2024
Flowers
Season 2 Episode 12
21 December 2024
Not Alone
Season 2 Episode 13
28 December 2024
Last Attack
Season 2 Episode 14
28 December 2024
