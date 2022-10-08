Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Blue Lock season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Blue Lock
Seasons
Season 1
Blue Lock
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
8 October 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.6
Rate
22
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Blue Lock" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Dream
Season 1
Episode 1
8 October 2022
Monster
Season 1
Episode 2
15 October 2022
Soccer's "Zero"
Season 1
Episode 3
22 October 2022
Premonition and Intuition
Season 1
Episode 4
29 October 2022
To Be Reborn
Season 1
Episode 5
5 November 2022
I'm Sorry
Season 1
Episode 6
12 November 2022
Rush
Season 1
Episode 7
19 November 2022
The Formula for Goals
Season 1
Episode 8
26 November 2022
Awakening
Season 1
Episode 9
3 December 2022
Just the Way It Is
Season 1
Episode 10
10 December 2022
The Final Piece
Season 1
Episode 11
17 December 2022
The Second Selection
Season 1
Episode 12
24 December 2022
TOP 3
Season 1
Episode 13
7 January 2023
The Geniuses and the Average Joes
Season 1
Episode 14
14 January 2023
Devour
Season 1
Episode 15
21 January 2023
Tri-Fusion
Season 1
Episode 16
28 January 2023
Donkey
Season 1
Episode 17
4 February 2023
The Stage for the Lead
Season 1
Episode 18
11 February 2023
Dancing Boy
Season 1
Episode 19
18 February 2023
Super Link-Up Play
Season 1
Episode 20
25 February 2023
I'm Not There
Season 1
Episode 21
4 March 2023
Voice
Season 1
Episode 22
11 March 2023
Luck
Season 1
Episode 23
18 March 2023
The Time Has Come
Season 1
Episode 24
25 March 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree