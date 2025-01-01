Fred Stiller
Here's a riddle I came across: imagine a drawing of a Greek warrior holding a spear looking to his right and taking a step. With a turtle going the same way. First, does that ring a bell? Ever seen such a drawing?
Franz Hahn
Me? What's this all about?
Fred Stiller
Vollmer left me this drawing. Does it mean anything to you?
Franz Hahn
Bizarre, if you ask me.
Fred Stiller
Bizarre, sure. Does it remind you of anything?
Franz Hahn
Maybe.
Fred Stiller
What?
Franz Hahn
Zeno.
Fred Stiller
Zeno?
Franz Hahn
Yes. Zeno's paradox. Achilles and the tortoise. Achilles tries to overtake the tortoise, but cannot. By the time he reaches where it was, the turtle has moved ahead.
Fred Stiller
What could the paradox mean to our work?
Franz Hahn
I'm only the psychologist for the creations. But, as I recall, the paradox is meant to show that movement is an illusion.