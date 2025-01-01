Fred Stiller Here's a riddle I came across: imagine a drawing of a Greek warrior holding a spear looking to his right and taking a step. With a turtle going the same way. First, does that ring a bell? Ever seen such a drawing?

Franz Hahn Me? What's this all about?

Fred Stiller Vollmer left me this drawing. Does it mean anything to you?

Franz Hahn Bizarre, if you ask me.

Fred Stiller Bizarre, sure. Does it remind you of anything?

Franz Hahn Maybe.

Fred Stiller What?

Franz Hahn Zeno.

Fred Stiller Zeno?

Franz Hahn Yes. Zeno's paradox. Achilles and the tortoise. Achilles tries to overtake the tortoise, but cannot. By the time he reaches where it was, the turtle has moved ahead.

Fred Stiller What could the paradox mean to our work?