Pororo The Little Penguin Quotes

Pororo The Little Penguin quotes

Pororo [Opening lines] Hey! It's Pororo!
Pororo [singing] I love to play all day. Come join me all my friends, always happy as can be, little Penguin Pororo. Snow covered wonderland. Make way for Pororo, always have feet as can be. Everyday a new adventure waits for me.
Pororo Call for him, my little penguin, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo! Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo!
Pororo I love to play all day. Come join me all my friends. Always happy as can be. Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo, Pororo!
