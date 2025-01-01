Griff [he and Olly have found Brock trapped] Well, well, if it isn't Brock. I haven't seen you since that nasty business in Pidgeon Falls.

Brock Griff! You've gotta help me! My leg's trapped!

Griff Just a moment, I'm drinking in the irony of it all... okay.

Griff Well, whatever you do, don't use that explosive-tipped speargun over there

[points]

Griff to shoot those rocks up there

[points]

Ollie Splendid idea! Splendid!

Brock No! I said don't!

Griff Well Brock, got any... final requests?

[chuckles]

Brock Uh... don't kill me?

Griff [laughs] ... No.

[swims over to Ollie]

Griff Put him out of my misery!

[Ollie fires, crushing Brock as he begs for mercy]