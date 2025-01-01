Talking Tree 1
Hey Pat you going to that local team sporting event tonight.
Talking Tree 2
Well, Matt, I was going to go, but I'm not sure who to *root* for.
[they both laugh]
Talking Tree 1
Pat I have bark cancer.
Talking Tree 2
Oh my God!
Talking Tree 1
I want you to have this.
[pulls out a dead baby and hands it to tree 2]
Talking Tree 2
Oh, that's so sweet. I know how much you love dead babies.
Talking Tree 1
Just take it, Pat, I'm full.
[pause]
Talking Tree 1
Of dead babies!
[they both laugh]
Talking Tree 2
How long do you got to live?
[he eats the dead baby]
Talking Tree 1
Well, the tree doctor said it'd would probability be about hundred years, because I don't really have bark cancer!
[they laugh]
Talking Tree 2
Oh you got me!
Talking Tree 1
Cazing!
Talking Tree 2
Ha, take this!
[tree 2 stabs tree 1 in the eye with a stapler]