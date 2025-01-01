Menu
Sealab 2021 Quotes

Sealab 2021 quotes

[Sparks and Captain Murphy have gone to Hell for killing the SeaLab crew]
Sparks So how's the lava bath treating you?
Captain Murphy Oh, you know, mind blowing pain.
Sparks Oh yeah.
Captain Murphy How about you?
Sparks Oh? Ass full of red hot coals.
Captain Murphy Ass full of red hot coals...
Sparks Oh yeah.
Captain Murphy Your entire ass, just packed full of red hot coals?
Sparks Right to the rim, baby.
Captain Murphy You lucky bastard.
Sparks Yeah.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters I said it's dodgeball time, bitch.
[Multiple Quinns and Stormys are caught in a subspace loop]
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Hey Quinns, check it out! We built a time machine! Stormy Two is gonna' go back in time, and, uh, fix it all... up, there. Fix it...
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn You don't have the brain capacity to build a time machine.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters You're right. So I guess it's not so much a time machine... as it is a dodge ball connon! Say hello to my little friend...
[the dodge ball cannon knocks all of the Quinns off of the screen]
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Eat it! Eat it! Get some! Get some!
Sparks Um, ok, but remember, you'll have the strength of five gorillas.
Debbie DuPree Why settle for a cat Hesh? You could be a robot... tiger.
Marco No, no, no! Absolamente no! If I have to be five foot nothing Hesh can't be a tiger!
Captain Murphy Your not the boss of tiger bot Hesh!
Bebop Cola Machine [singing like Louie Armstrong] And I think to myself, I need exact change.
Marco Once again, your stupidity has killed us!
[Suspecting that a "sick" child has the bubonic plague]
Captain Murphy I'll bet your lymph nodes are as big as cats!
Captain Murphy Way to go Sparks, you broke the monitor and you're dead. Happy?
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn That's not in the budget! How are we paying for all this?
Sparks Selling pot.
[pause]
Sparks ...Holders.
[pause]
Sparks ...Made of hemp.
Marco When I wear blue, I am like the wind. A hot LATIN wind!
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Okay, okay. So, say I put my brain in a robot body and there's a war. Robots versus humans. What side am I on?
Debbie DuPree Humans! You have a human brain.
Sparks But... the humans discriminate against you. You can't even vote!
Marco We'd better not have to live on a reservation. That would really chap my caboose.
Captain Murphy Yeah, but... nobody knows you're a robot. You look the same.
Debbie DuPree Uh, uh. Dogs know. That's how the humans hunt you.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters They're gonna' hunt me? For sport?
Marco That's why we have to CRUSH mankind! So you might as well get on board for the big win, Stormy.
Old Gus The penalty for a robot harming a human will be one thousand years frozen in carbonite!
Derek 'Stormy' Waters A thousand years frozen in carbonite? It'll be so cold!
Captain Murphy My nipples are hard just thinking about it.
Marco What kind of benefits are we talking about here? Hypothetically.
Sparks Uhh, you gotta check with henchman resources on that, it's not my department. But you will get a helmet and jumpsuit. Oh yeah, and metal teeth.
[Marco imagines himself with helmet jumpsuit and metal teeth]
Marco That helmet makes me look like Ralph, you know, the motorcycle mouse.
Sparks How about a beret?
Marco Yeah, I can do a beret.
Sparks You're lucky. A lot of guys can't.
Marco You know, you throw a pretty good punch, Captain.
Captain Murphy Well, there were a lot of bullies in my neighborhood when I was a kid.
Marco Your dad got you boxing lessons?
Captain Murphy No, I just got beat up a lot. So now when I get the chance I like to sucker punch people.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Oh my God! Giant squid! Giant squid!
Frenchman Ah yes, loligo giganticus, with a razor sharp that can tear steel as easily as I tear a croissant. But at heart, he is a peaceful giant.
Captain Murphy Save it for Queen Doppelpoppolus!
Captain Murphy It's like a koala bear crapped a rainbow in my brain!
[Almost directly taken from Apocalypse Now]
Captain Murphy Did they say why they want to terminate my command?
Marco They told me that you had gone totally insane, and that your methods were unsound.
Captain Murphy Are my methods unsound?
Marco I don't see any method at all, sir.
Captain Murphy Are you an assassin?
Marco I'm a soldier.
Captain Murphy You're neither. You're an errand boy, sent by grocery clerks, to collect a bill. SO WET WILLIE FOR YOU!
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Cast off this taint, and become taintless!
Captain Murphy [helium voice] Heelllooo... My name is Mr. Squeaky.
Captain Murphy Turns out they're... uh...
Bizarro Crew BIIIZZZAARROOOOOO!
Captain Murphy [quiet/resigned] Man, I hate the Bizarros.
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn How can you afford it?
Sparks Selling pot.
[pause]
Sparks That's it. Just pot.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters I am Stormy, SMOKER OF BITCHES!
Captain Murphy Until we find the thief, I am declaring Martian law!
Sparks Um, I think its martial law.
Captain Murphy Silence! Under Martian law... uh... what are my powers, exactly?
Sparks Under martial law, you could suspend habeas corpus, empower a posse comitatus...
Captain Murphy That's crap. Mars is wild, untamed. I'm forming a cadre of Martian knights charged with enforcing Martian law.
Sparks And there goes Pod Six.
Debbie DuPree God, it so depressing.
Captain Murphy What? Pod Six was jerks!
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn [concerning the gloops overrunning the station] Marco, are you in or out?
Marco Man... I'm torn between my love of gloops and my love of killing
[the gloop in his hand farts]
Marco ... OK! Let's grease 'em!
Marco [sung to the tune of Jingle Bells] Dolphin meat! Dolphin meat! Nature's greatest treat! Oh what fun, it is to eat That damn, damn dolphin meat!
[Murphy is finishing a joke]
Captain Murphy ...and so she goes, "Sixty-nine? You mean you want beef with broccoli?"
[Murphy laughs]
Master Loo Yeah. Wow, sexist *and* racist. Two in one. You have a gift.
Marco I have the strength of a bear that has the strength of *two* bears!
[Quinn and Stormy are fighting a squid for Murphy's toy oven]
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn It just wants the oven! If we give it the oven...
Captain Murphy No! Absolutely not! You are expendable. That oven is not!
Sparks How many times do I have to hear the word "womb" today?
[while on the phone trying to buy golf balls]
Captain Murphy Look, all I want is some sweet, new balls.
Operator Excuse me?
Captain Murphy Aww, clean your ears out, woman! I want some BALLS!
Captain Murphy Now, you people find that oven, or die trying. You hear that, Stormy? DIE.
Hesh [rapping] You're one year older / One year wiser / Rock 'n' roll star, king, czar, and a kaiser / A room full of friends / A mouth full of cake / Every present is for you, and it feels pretty great / You're the man of the hour, the V.I.P. / You get the first slice of the P-I-E / So blow out your candles and make a wish / Put a smile on, 'cuz it's your birthday, bitch!
[Murphy wants to put his brain into a robot body]
Captain Murphy I just don't know if I want to live a thousand years. Even as an Adrienne Barbeau-bot.
Captain Murphy Marco! Hey, buddy, you wanna... I don't know, hang out or play a game?
Marco I'm a little busy here, sir. Trying to keep a trillion-dollar research station running smoothly.
Captain Murphy Ooh, fun. I'll be the mommy.
Captain Murphy This is Chopper Dave's made-for-TV movie: Blades of Vengeance. See, he's a helicopter pilot by day, but by night he fights crime... as a werewolf.
[Murphy has sent the crew to salvage treasure from a wrecked ship]
Captain Murphy No pirates, they're paranoid! They've probably got the gold hidden in their butts! Bust open a few skeletons.
Marco We're not messing with those nasty old skeletons.
[pause]
Captain Murphy You're an ass.
Captain Bellerophon "Tornado" Shanks Now, are you in? Or does miniature John Wilkes Booth shoot you in the face about a billion more times?
Debbie DuPree So... it must be fascinating to be a big Hollywood movie star.
Beck Bristow You know what's fascinating? Hot, nasty sex with Hollywood actor Beck Bristow.
Debbie DuPree [seductively] Are you... propositioning me?
Beck Bristow No. Merely stating a fact.
[Quinn and Bizarro Debbie are having sex]
Bizarro Quinn [to Debbie] You wanna make him jealous? Get delicious bizarro revenge, okay? Mmmmm. Delicious.
Debbie DuPree Get off of me, you disgusting little monster!
Bizarro Quinn You likey, likey, likey, likey, likey, likey!
Debbie DuPree Oh, no, no, no, no!
Bizarro Quinn Bizarro! You can do it! You can do it in there! Just put it... put it in my pants!
Debbie DuPree Oh, no!
Captain Murphy That's it, resist his charms.
[Virjay has been killed and the crew is about to be eaten by monsters]
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Fling Virjay's corspe out there!
Captain Bellerophon "Tornado" Shanks That ain't Christian!
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Neither was Virjay!
[short pause; everybody laughs]
Hesh [rapping] Yo yo yo let me see those hands people! Huh huh huh come on y'all you can feel the beat! Remember way back when I was smoking crack, you were at the corner, selling that ass and I took that rusty pipe and gave your head that gash and I took all your cash and spent it on smack? I feel bad about that. Not really. But yeah. That and the time I made you shave your cat. Oh and the time I said your ass looked fat. And when I played the back nine when you were taking a nap. As a matter of fact I been a down right jerk. Stealing cash from your purse but that ain't the worst. Can't believe I'm the guy who filled your eye with shit. We went to ER and I hit on the nurse. Now we're here at the church to make it offical. I love you bitch you're a motherfucking...
Hesh Hesh wants married sex!
Hesh Hey, Hesh wants some sex!
Captain Murphy There goes my nipples again!
Debbie DuPree Do you want to end up like the Bosnians?
Sharco What?
[seeing a child tourist wearing a Wisconsin cheese-head hat]
Captain Murphy That boy's head is made of cheese!
Sparks Uh, I think it's just a hat, sir.
Captain Murphy Well, still...
Sparks Still WHAT?
Master Loo See the way my body's glowing? Yeah. A lot of people can't do that.
[Murphy thinks Griff has the bubonic plague]
Griff There's a bit of a chill in here, don't you think?
Captain Murphy That chill, my young non-friend, is probably the cold breath of the reaper breathing down your neck.
Sparks Don't expect any mercy during the great robot wars.
Marco Stormy, get ahold of yourself! Now, use your pincer and grab the squid's tentacle.
Captain Murphy Oh, yeah, and tell him to cough.
Marco I said *tentacle*!
[talking to a scorpion while trapped beneath a vending machine]
Captain Murphy What's that? You laid your brood of eggs in my navel? That's wonderful! Ben, we're gonna be mommies!
[speaking on a bullhorn while riding in the "Murph-mobile"]
Captain Murphy Attention all personnel: the black death is here. The great pestilence is finally upon us. Repent! Repent!
[Murphy has just prevented Quinn from taking a vacation]
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn No way! You ain't doing this!
Captain Murphy I need you here in case Holo Gram gets sucked back into the spirit world.
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn I have plane tickets! A hotel!
Captain Murphy Look, what's done is done. There's no reasoning with me.
Debbie DuPree I wouldn't have guessed he was Jewish.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters He also knows karate!
Derek 'Stormy' Waters If we light ourselves on fire we could go anywhere!
[dumps gasoline all over himself and lights himself on fire]
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Ahhhh! It burns! It burns! Oh my God! Burning! Burning! Burning! Burn!
Talking Tree 1 Hey Pat you going to that local team sporting event tonight.
Talking Tree 2 Well, Matt, I was going to go, but I'm not sure who to *root* for.
[they both laugh]
Talking Tree 1 Pat I have bark cancer.
Talking Tree 2 Oh my God!
Talking Tree 1 I want you to have this.
[pulls out a dead baby and hands it to tree 2]
Talking Tree 2 Oh, that's so sweet. I know how much you love dead babies.
Talking Tree 1 Just take it, Pat, I'm full.
[pause]
Talking Tree 1 Of dead babies!
[they both laugh]
Talking Tree 2 How long do you got to live?
[he eats the dead baby]
Talking Tree 1 Well, the tree doctor said it'd would probability be about hundred years, because I don't really have bark cancer!
[they laugh]
Talking Tree 2 Oh you got me!
Talking Tree 1 Cazing!
Talking Tree 2 Ha, take this!
[tree 2 stabs tree 1 in the eye with a stapler]
Captain Murphy [about to have sex] Do you want the moustache on or off?
Debbie DuPree Off.
Captain Murphy Too bad.
Marco Calm down, I'll see what I can do about finding your little toy.
Captain Murphy It's not a toy. It makes real cupcakes, with a 40 watt bulb, and there's icing packets. But the secret ingredient is love. Damn it.
Marco Just try to calm down, go have some pudding.
Captain Murphy Pudding can't fill the emptiness inside me! But it'll help.
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn Looks like we're all missing something.
Captain Murphy That's the whole point. We don't know whose throat to slit?
Sparks What?
Captain Murphy What do you mean, what? There a throat that needs slitting, and we don't know where to lay the blade!
Captain Murphy I dub thee Sir Phobos, Knight of Mars, beater of ass. Be a hitter, babe.
[Discussing what they would have if their brains were in robots]
Captain Murphy Wait a minute, he gets eye beams, but I can't get x-ray vision?
Sparks Okay... everybody gets x-ray vision.
Captain Murphy Yeah, and big chainsaw hands!
Captain Murphy Screw it! We've got bigger problems than a butter shortage.
[repeated line]
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Smoke that bitch!
Captain Murphy Under Martian law doctors and other wizards are forbidden!
Captain Murphy Punch it, ho-bag!
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn Why do you think they call me Dr. Quinn?
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Um, I thought it was just a nickname. Y'know like Dr. Dre..."Eastsiiiide!"
Captain Murphy Lady, unless you got a baby up your skirt, tell your story walkin'.
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn That shockwave created a subspace fracture.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Take that, subspace!
Dr. Quentin Q. Quinn Shut up.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters No.
Captain Murphy Quiet, fignuts!
[the crew discusses what it will be like when they all become robots]
Marco I can chew nails and shoot them out as bullets right?
Sparks Nails, chains, you won't have titanium teeth for nothing.
Captain Murphy Nails are like candy to robots, and we'll eat tires instead of licorice.
Debbie DuPree [laughs] No we won't.
Captain Murphy Maybe YOU won't!
Marco Santa Maria! Captain you cannot punish the crew like this. They will mutiny!
Captain Murphy I will slaughter them like a wolf among lambs! The seas will run red with the blood of my enemies!
Sparks Take it easy there Tamberlain, sir.
Captain Murphy It's time for the "I Hate Marco Show!"
Radio Singers I hate Marco, hate Marco, hate Marco, and his mailbox head!
Captain Murphy Go ahead caller, tell me why you hate Marco.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Hi, Howlin' Mad: long time listener, first time caller. The reason I hate Marco is... he's a mailbox head?
Captain Murphy Oh yeah, real original. Sit on it, Potsie!
Debbie DuPree Are you the dying, kid?
Griff I, uh... I, um...
Debbie DuPree You stutter, too? Could you have worse luck? Oh well, at least you won't have to deal with it in high school.
Derek 'Stormy' Waters Hey, little dying guy! You like swimming?
Griff Afraid not, sir. My incredibly rare disease makes it far too dangerous...
Derek 'Stormy' Waters That's great! 'Cause we're gonna be doing lots of swimming!
[Hesh is forced to be a caddy for Captain Murphy]
Hesh Golf sucks. Hesh wants to go to the Nineteenth Hole. Hesh wants jalapeno poppers. Hesh wants poppers.
Griff [he and Olly have found Brock trapped] Well, well, if it isn't Brock. I haven't seen you since that nasty business in Pidgeon Falls.
Brock Griff! You've gotta help me! My leg's trapped!
Griff Just a moment, I'm drinking in the irony of it all... okay.
Griff Well, whatever you do, don't use that explosive-tipped speargun over there
[points]
Griff to shoot those rocks up there
[points]
Ollie Splendid idea! Splendid!
Brock No! I said don't!
Griff Well Brock, got any... final requests?
[chuckles]
Brock Uh... don't kill me?
Griff [laughs] ... No.
[swims over to Ollie]
Griff Put him out of my misery!
[Ollie fires, crushing Brock as he begs for mercy]
Ollie Ah, Brock, we hardly knew you, ya dead bastard!
Sparks All I wanted was to make the world a better place... and to make an assload of money.
Beck Bristow [talking about working on the set of 'OZ'] Funny story about that... see... one time I was filming this scene where this guy was raping me...
Debbie DuPree Ummm... how exactly is this story funny?
Beck Bristow Oh, I forgot to say he was wearing a clown suit at the time.
[the Sealab crew are trapped in the utility closet and Murphy has badly beaten the technician "Beard Guy" and he's just woken up]
Beard Guy Ugh... my face...
Marco Oh, you're awake! Excellent.
Beard Guy [badly disoriented] When old guy hit me...
Marco Fix away!
Beard Guy ...I think I got my think a concussion.
Marco Waitin' on you!
Beard Guy ...now... cause remember I can't fix stuff?
Debbie DuPree Oh, great! Now what do we do?
Beard Guy I gotta lay down back... 'cause our concussion had me sleepy.
[Beard Guy drops to his knees and collapses onto the floor]
Marco ...can't fix it laying down, baby.
Master Loo [to Debbie] You are a complete dirty whore.
Hesh [playing with a stuffed bear and giraffe] "Noooo! We can't! It's forbidden!" Come on! Hump her! Make a bearaffe!... or a giraffeabear.
Sparks Oh, there will be a day of reckoning for you, non-believer! A totalling of sums and a snapping of necks, and you will count yourself among the damned!
Derek 'Stormy' Waters T.V. God, I want porno bloopers!
Robot Security Gaurd [quickly] Rub, rub, rub, rub, rub, rub, rub, rub, rub my robot ass.
Captain of FCC Search and Destroy Vessel [holding up a magazine with his picture on the cover] Hey, does this make me look fat?
Captain's Son No.
[pauses]
Captain's Son But your ass does.
Captain's Son [laughs loudly] Your ass!
[laugh trails off]
Captain's Son I'll go swab the deck.
Talking Cobra I was once human! My name was Larry! I'm just kidding I was always a snake.
Hesh I'm gonna pull your legs off!
Captain Bellerophon "Tornado" Shanks I just got one thing to say; you dont like me... fine. Go watch anie-may.
Captain Murphy Consider yourself zinged!
Sparks Okay, the crew is not gonna take this, Skip. It's like, remember the Caine Mutiny?
Captain Murphy Caine Mutiny? I love Michael Caine. "Goodnight you princes of SeaLab, you kings of the ocean. People are always asking me, 'Whats it all about, Alfred?'"
Captain Murphy What you Scrooges need is some eggnog! Plenty'a liquor and nutmeg!
Scuba Diver Haha! No fish can withstand the might of my powerful spear gun, so capably wielded!
Captain Murphy There can be only NONE!
