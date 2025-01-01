Menu
Frisky Dingo
Frisky Dingo
Quotes
Frisky Dingo quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Ronnie
First I glue this to your head and then I make love to your face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews
Master Cylinder!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface
Did he just lay a clutch of eggs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valerie
Please don't kill me!
Killface
Please don't make it so appealing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews
Shut up, hooker!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Postcard
Welcome to You're "Doom!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface
Oh, that positively TEARS it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews
Good news, he didn't even have a car...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface
Fatty! I hope your baby's born dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface
Why would there be a penguin in a wheatfield?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan
Bup-bup!
Xander Crews
Hey! I bup-bup. You don't bup-bup.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface
Absolute monarch of all bum-snackers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xtacle
Isn't that your rape wig?
Ronnie
It is one of them, yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface
Take that, you bum-snacking republican!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews
My penis can fill an entire tall-boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews
I've got nothing! I might as well be David Arquette!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
