Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Frisky Dingo Quotes

Frisky Dingo quotes

Ronnie First I glue this to your head and then I make love to your face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews Master Cylinder!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface Did he just lay a clutch of eggs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valerie Please don't kill me!
Killface Please don't make it so appealing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews Shut up, hooker!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Postcard Welcome to You're "Doom!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface Oh, that positively TEARS it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews Good news, he didn't even have a car...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface Fatty! I hope your baby's born dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface Why would there be a penguin in a wheatfield?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Bup-bup!
Xander Crews Hey! I bup-bup. You don't bup-bup.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface Absolute monarch of all bum-snackers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xtacle Isn't that your rape wig?
Ronnie It is one of them, yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Killface Take that, you bum-snacking republican!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews My penis can fill an entire tall-boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xander Crews I've got nothing! I might as well be David Arquette!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more