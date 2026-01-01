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Lucky Yates
Lucky Yates
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucky Yates
Lucky Yates
Lucky Yates
Date of Birth
18 October 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.6
Archer
(2009)
Filmography
8.6
Archer
Comedy, Action
2009, USA
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