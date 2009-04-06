Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows 07-Ghost

07-Ghost (2009 - 2009)

07-Ghost 18+
Production year 2009
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Chiba TV
Runtime 10 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around a young man named Teito Klein, who is receiving education at the military academy of the Barsburg Empire. Former hostage from a captured state, he was admitted to the elite institution because of his unique ability to wield a Zaiphon - the local equivalent of magical energy. Due to the harsh wartime conditions, Teito has no memory of his early years. However, his slave past is not erased from his memory - nor are the mentors and students from the "core nation" surrounding him at the Academy.
Jun Fukuyama
Jun Fukuyama Hakuren Oak
Saori Hayami
Saori Hayami Burupya / Lazette
Kazuya Nakai
Kazuya Nakai Katsuragi
Susumu Chiba Castor
Daisuke Namikawa Mikage
Ayako Kawasumi
Ayako Kawasumi Sister Athena
Cast and Crew

6.8 IMDb
Seasons
07-Ghost - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 25 episodes
 
