Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
07-Ghost
Seasons
07-Ghost All seasons
07-Ghost
Production year
2009
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Chiba TV
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "07-Ghost"
Season 1
25 episodes
6 April 2009 - 21 September 2009
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree