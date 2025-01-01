Menu
TV Series Remakes That Surpassed the Originals
TV Series Remakes That Surpassed the Originals
The Four Seasons
Comedy
2025, USA
0.0
Los ricos también lloran
Drama, Romantic
2022, Mexico
0.0
Euphoria
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
6.0
Lost in Space
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
5.0
The Good Doctor
Drama
2017, USA
7.0
Better Call Saul
Drama, Crime
2015, USA
8.0
House of Cards
Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
8.0
Homeland
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
8.0
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2011, USA
7.0
The Office
Comedy
2005, USA
8.0
