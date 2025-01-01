Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists TV Shows TV Series Remakes That Surpassed the Originals

TV Series Remakes That Surpassed the Originals

All 10
By year
Reset
The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons
Comedy 2025, USA
0.0
Los ricos también lloran
Los ricos también lloran
Drama, Romantic 2022, Mexico
0.0
Euphoria
Euphoria
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
6.0
Lost in Space
Lost in Space
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
5.0
The Good Doctor
The Good Doctor
Drama 2017, USA
7.0
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
Drama, Crime 2015, USA
8.0
House of Cards
House of Cards
Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
8.0
Homeland
Homeland
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
8.0
Shameless
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2011, USA
7.0
The Office
The Office
Comedy 2005, USA
8.0
Reset
Genre
All Comedy Drama Romantic Crime Thriller Action Sci-Fi
Country
All USA Mexico
Year
All 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more