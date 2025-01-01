The '28 Days Later' franchise is not just about zombies, but deep psychological thrillers exploring human nature in disaster conditions. Shot in a dark, realistic style, they set a new standard for the genre.
Why These Are Cult Films:
✔ A reimagining of zombies – the infected are not slow-moving corpses but ultra-fast, furious victims of a virus.
✔ An atmosphere of hopelessness – the empty streets of London are filmed with a documentary-like effect.
✔ A philosophical undertone – what truly turns a person into a monster: the virus or fear?