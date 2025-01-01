Menu
All Parts of '28 Days Later'

The '28 Days Later' franchise is not just about zombies, but deep psychological thrillers exploring human nature in disaster conditions. Shot in a dark, realistic style, they set a new standard for the genre.

28 Years Later
28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
28 Weeks Later
28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2007, Great Britain
7.0
28 Days Later...
28 Days Later...
Sci-Fi, Drama 2002, Great Britain
7.0
Why These Are Cult Films:

✔ A reimagining of zombies – the infected are not slow-moving corpses but ultra-fast, furious victims of a virus.

✔ An atmosphere of hopelessness – the empty streets of London are filmed with a documentary-like effect.

✔ A philosophical undertone – what truly turns a person into a monster: the virus or fear?

