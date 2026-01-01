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Luces Velásquez
Luces Velásquez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luces Velásquez
Luces Velásquez
Luces Velásquez
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Café con Aroma de Mujer
(2021)
Filmography
Café con Aroma de Mujer
Romantic, Drama
2021, USA/Colombia
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