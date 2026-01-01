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Filmography
Laura Londoño
Laura Londoño
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Londoño
Laura Londoño
Laura Londoño
Date of Birth
13 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Escobar: Paradise Lost
(2014)
5.3
The Guest
(2025)
0.0
Café con Aroma de Mujer
(2021)
Filmography
5.3
The Guest
Thriller
2025, Colombia
Café con Aroma de Mujer
Romantic, Drama
2021, USA/Colombia
7
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Sport, Romantic
2014, France / Spain / Belgium
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