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Laura Londoño Laura Londoño
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Londoño

Laura Londoño

Laura Londoño

Date of Birth
13 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Escobar: Paradise Lost 7.0
Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014)
The Guest 5.3
The Guest (2025)
Café con Aroma de Mujer 0.0
Café con Aroma de Mujer (2021)

Filmography

The Guest 5.3
The Guest
Thriller 2025, Colombia
Café con Aroma de Mujer
Café con Aroma de Mujer
Romantic, Drama 2021, USA/Colombia
Escobar: Paradise Lost 7
Escobar: Paradise Lost Escobar: Paradise Lost
Sport, Romantic 2014, France / Spain / Belgium
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