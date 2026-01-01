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Filmography
Caroline Arapoglou
Caroline Arapoglou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Arapoglou
Caroline Arapoglou
Caroline Arapoglou
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Good Behavior
(2016)
7.7
Outer Banks
(2020)
7.4
Minx
(2022)
Filmography
7.4
Minx
Comedy
2022, USA
7.7
Outer Banks
Drama, Adventure
2020, USA
6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective
2017, USA
7.8
Good Behavior
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
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