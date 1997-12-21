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Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline Madelyn Cline
Kinoafisha Persons Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline

Date of Birth
21 December 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Outer Banks 7.7
Outer Banks (2020)
Knives Out 2 7.6
Knives Out 2 (2022)
Boy Erased 6.8
Boy Erased (2018)

Filmography

I Know What You Did Last Summer 5.9
I Know What You Did Last Summer I Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Map That Leads to You 6.3
The Map That Leads to You The Map That Leads to You
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA / Spain / Portugal
Knives Out 2 7.6
Knives Out 2 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Outer Banks 7.7
Outer Banks
Drama, Adventure 2020, USA
Boy Erased 6.8
Boy Erased Boy Erased
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Day Drinker Day Drinker
Thriller , USA
Untitled Glen Powell/Judd Apatow/Universal Project
Comedy , USA
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News about Madelyn Cline’s private life
Stills from the movie 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'
Baths, Blood, and Payback: The Nightmare Returns in 'What You Did Last Summer 2'
Johnny Depp
First Glimpse of an Unrecognizable Johnny Depp in New Thriller Reuniting Him with His 'Pirates' Co-Star
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