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Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline
Date of Birth
21 December 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Outer Banks
(2020)
7.6
Knives Out 2
(2022)
6.8
Boy Erased
(2018)
Filmography
5.9
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Map That Leads to You
The Map That Leads to You
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA / Spain / Portugal
7.6
Knives Out 2
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
Detective, Crime
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Outer Banks
Drama, Adventure
2020, USA
6.8
Boy Erased
Boy Erased
Drama, Biography
2018, USA
Watch trailer
Day Drinker
Day Drinker
Thriller
, USA
Untitled Glen Powell/Judd Apatow/Universal Project
Comedy
, USA
Show more
News about Madelyn Cline’s private life
Baths, Blood, and Payback: The Nightmare Returns in 'What You Did Last Summer 2'
First Glimpse of an Unrecognizable Johnny Depp in New Thriller Reuniting Him with His 'Pirates' Co-Star
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