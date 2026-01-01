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Megan Shipman
Megan Shipman Megan Shipman
Kinoafisha Persons Megan Shipman

Megan Shipman

Megan Shipman

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Steins;Gate Zero 8.3
Steins;Gate Zero (2018)
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (2025)
Akebi's Sailor Uniform 7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform (2022)

Filmography

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Akebi's Sailor Uniform 7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime 2022, Japan
A Couple of Cuckoos 6.7
A Couple of Cuckoos
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Kanojo mo Kanojo 6.3
Kanojo mo Kanojo
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2021, Japan
Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryuu to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons 5.7
Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryuu to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons
Action, Anime, Fantasy, 2018, Japan
Steins;Gate Zero 8.3
Steins;Gate Zero
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, Japan
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