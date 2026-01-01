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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
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Persons
About
Filmography
Megan Shipman
Megan Shipman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Megan Shipman
Megan Shipman
Megan Shipman
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Steins;Gate Zero
(2018)
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
(2025)
7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
(2022)
Filmography
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime
2022, Japan
6.7
A Couple of Cuckoos
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
6.3
Kanojo mo Kanojo
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2021, Japan
5.7
Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryuu to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons
Action, Anime, Fantasy,
2018, Japan
8.3
Steins;Gate Zero
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2018, Japan
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