Zombies × Idols × Saga — Seriously!? What kind of madness will this outrageous, expectation-defying anime unleash on the big screen!? Legendary girls return as zombies to fight as Saga's local idols in the groundbreaking zombie-idol anime, “ZOMBIE LAND SAGA.” With outrageous zombie antics, unexpectedly moving moments, and music that transcends the idol genre, the series became an instant sensation, spanning its production over two TV anime seasons. And now, their stage expands to the movie theater — everything is packed into this ultimate entertainment experience!!!!!!! The unprecedented Galaxy Festival Movie begins now!!

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