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Poster of Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
7.8

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise

, 2025
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Japan / Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
Tickets Trailers
Going 15
Not going 3
Tickets
Poster of Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
7.8
Tickets
Going 15
Not going 3
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise - Trailer
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise  Trailer

Synopsis

Zombies × Idols × Saga — Seriously!? What kind of madness will this outrageous, expectation-defying anime unleash on the big screen!? Legendary girls return as zombies to fight as Saga's local idols in the groundbreaking zombie-idol anime, “ZOMBIE LAND SAGA.” With outrageous zombie antics, unexpectedly moving moments, and music that transcends the idol genre, the series became an instant sensation, spanning its production over two TV anime seasons. And now, their stage expands to the movie theater — everything is packed into this ultimate entertainment experience!!!!!!! The unprecedented Galaxy Festival Movie begins now!!

Cast

Kaede Hondo
Kaede Hondo
Sakura Minamoto
Asami Tano
Asami Tano
Saki Nikaido
Risa Taneda
Risa Taneda
Ai Mizuno
Maki Kawase
Maki Kawase
Junko Konno
Minami Tanaka
Minami Tanaka
Lily Hoshikawa
Kotono Mitsuishi
Kotono Mitsuishi
Tae Yamada
Mamoru Miyano
Mamoru Miyano
Koutarou Tatsumi
Daisuke Ono
Daisuke Ono
AmaLee
AmaLee
Junko Konno
Bryn Apprill
Bryn Apprill
Ai Mizuno
Dawn M. Bennett
Dawn M. Bennett
Tae Yamada
Larry Brantley
Larry Brantley
Tsune
Director Kōnosuke Uda, 佐藤威, Takashi Ishida, Megan Shipman
Writer Shigeru Murakoshi, Clint Bickham
Composer Yasuharu Takanashi
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 June 2026
World premiere 24 October 2025
Release date
28 May 2026 Russia
30 January 2026 Hong Kong
24 October 2025 Japan G
19 March 2026 Mexico B
4 March 2026 South Korea ALL
24 December 2025 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $196,279
Production Avex Pictures, Cygames, Mappa
Also known as
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, Gekijouban Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, ゾンビランドサガ ゆめぎんがパラダイス, 佐賀偶像是傳奇 夢幻銀河樂園, 映画ゾンビランドサガ, Eiga Zombieland Saga, Zombie Land Saga Movie, 佐贺偶像是传奇 梦想银河乐园, Zombieland Saga: Yume Ginga Paradise, Zombie Land Saga: Dream Galactic Paradise

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 22 May 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise - Trailer
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Trailer
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise - Dubbed trailer
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Dubbed trailer
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