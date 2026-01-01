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Filmography
Mariya Pogrebnyak-Shatalova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Pogrebnyak-Shatalova
Mariya Pogrebnyak-Shatalova
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.6
Sokrovishcha imperatora
(2024)
Filmography
5.6
Sokrovishcha imperatora
Reality-TV, Adventure
2024, Russia
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