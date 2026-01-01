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Miyuki Sahaku Miyuki Sahaku
Kinoafisha Persons Miyuki Sahaku

Miyuki Sahaku

Miyuki Sahaku

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway 6.6
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021)
Aya to majo 5.3
Aya to majo (2021)
You and I Are Polar Opposites 0.0
You and I Are Polar Opposites (2026)

Filmography

You and I Are Polar Opposites
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2026, Japan
Aya to majo 5.3
Aya to majo Aya to majo
Anime, Animation, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway 6.6
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Kidô Senshi Gandamu Senkô no Hasauei
Action, Animation, Drama 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Show more
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