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Filmography
Nive Nielsen
Nive Nielsen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nive Nielsen
Nive Nielsen
Nive Nielsen
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
The Terror
(2018)
Filmography
7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
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