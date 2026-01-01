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Nina Aboutajedyne
Nina Aboutajedyne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Aboutajedyne
Nina Aboutajedyne
Nina Aboutajedyne
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
L'Ame Ideale
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.9
L'Ame Ideale
L'Âme idéale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, France
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