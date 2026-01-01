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Oh Seung Hoon Oh Seung Hoon
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Seung Hoon

Oh Seung Hoon

Oh Seung Hoon

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Climax 0.0
Climax (2026)

Filmography

Climax
Climax
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2026, South Korea
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