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Mitz Vah
Mitz Vah
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitz Vah
Mitz Vah
Mitz Vah
Occupation
Writer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
(2026)
7.0
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
(2022)
Filmography
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
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