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Yu Okano
Yu Okano Yu Okano
Kinoafisha Persons Yu Okano

Yu Okano

Yu Okano

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Overtake! 7.4
Overtake! (2023)
I Have a Crush at Work 7.1
I Have a Crush at Work (2025)
ChaO 7.1
ChaO (2025)

Filmography

Mayonaka Heart Tune
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Japan
With You and the Rain 7
With You and the Rain
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
I Have a Crush at Work 7.1
I Have a Crush at Work
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest 5.8
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2025, Japan
ChaO 7.1
ChaO ChaO
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids 5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Overtake! 7.4
Overtake!
Anime, Sport 2023, Japan
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie 6.5
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Anime, Comedy, 2022, Japan
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