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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yu Okano
Yu Okano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yu Okano
Yu Okano
Yu Okano
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Overtake!
(2023)
7.1
I Have a Crush at Work
(2025)
7.1
ChaO
(2025)
Filmography
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Japan
7
With You and the Rain
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
7.1
I Have a Crush at Work
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
5.8
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2025, Japan
7.1
ChaO
ChaO
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
7.4
Overtake!
Anime, Sport
2023, Japan
6.5
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Anime, Comedy,
2022, Japan
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