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Filmography
Oji Suzuka
Oji Suzuka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oji Suzuka
Oji Suzuka
Oji Suzuka
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye
(2022)
7.3
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales
(2025)
7.1
The Days
(2023)
Filmography
Viral Hit
Drama, Action
2026, Japan
7.1
ChaO
ChaO
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.3
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales
Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan
7.1
The Days
Drama, Thriller, History,
2023, USA/Japan
7.3
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye
Natsu e no tunnel, Sayonara no deguchi
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2022, Japan
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