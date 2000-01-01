Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Oji Suzuka
Oji Suzuka Oji Suzuka
Kinoafisha Persons Oji Suzuka

Oji Suzuka

Oji Suzuka

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye 7.3
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye (2022)
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales 7.3
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales (2025)
The Days 7.1
The Days (2023)

Filmography

Viral Hit
Viral Hit
Drama, Action 2026, Japan
ChaO 7.1
ChaO ChaO
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales 7.3
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan
The Days 7.1
The Days
Drama, Thriller, History, 2023, USA/Japan
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye 7.3
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye Natsu e no tunnel, Sayonara no deguchi
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2022, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more