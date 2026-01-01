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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Sean Chiplock
Sean Chiplock
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Chiplock
Sean Chiplock
Sean Chiplock
Date of Birth
21 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.7
The Amazing Digital Circus
(2023)
8.6
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
(2026)
Filmography
8.6
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Uzumaki
Anime, Horror,
2024, Japan/USA
6
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
Action,
2024, Japan
6
Itou Junji maniakku
Anime, Horror
2023, Japan
8.7
The Amazing Digital Circus
Comedy, Horror
2023, Great Britain/Australia/USA
6.8
Thermae Romae Novae
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy,
2022, Japan
6.2
High-Rise Invasion
Action, Anime, Horror, Detective
2021, Japan
7.6
Carole & Tuesday
Anime, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, Japan
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