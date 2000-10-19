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Nell Verlaque Nell Verlaque
Kinoafisha Persons Nell Verlaque

Nell Verlaque

Nell Verlaque

Date of Birth
19 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Big Shot 7.3
Big Shot (2021)
Thanksgiving 6.6
Thanksgiving (2023)
American Classic 0.0
American Classic (2026)

Filmography

American Classic
American Classic
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, USA
Thanksgiving 6.6
Thanksgiving Thanksgiving
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Big Shot 7.3
Big Shot
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2021, USA
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