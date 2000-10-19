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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Nell Verlaque
Nell Verlaque
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nell Verlaque
Nell Verlaque
Nell Verlaque
Date of Birth
19 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Big Shot
(2021)
6.6
Thanksgiving
(2023)
0.0
American Classic
(2026)
Filmography
American Classic
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
6.6
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Big Shot
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2021, USA
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