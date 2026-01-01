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Filmography
Mousa Hussein Kraish
Mousa Hussein Kraish
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mousa Hussein Kraish
Mousa Hussein Kraish
Mousa Hussein Kraish
Date of Birth
21 November 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
(2022)
7.1
American Gods
(2017)
6.8
Your Lucky Day
(2023)
Filmography
The Boroughs
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
6.8
Your Lucky Day
Your Lucky Day
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
Drama, Biography
2022, USA
7.1
American Gods
Drama, Action, Mystery
2017, USA
6.8
The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2010, USA
6.5
Fling
Lie to Me
Romantic
2008, USA
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