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Mousa Hussein Kraish Mousa Hussein Kraish
Kinoafisha Persons Mousa Hussein Kraish

Mousa Hussein Kraish

Mousa Hussein Kraish

Date of Birth
21 November 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber 7.2
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022)
American Gods 7.1
American Gods (2017)
Your Lucky Day 6.8
Your Lucky Day (2023)

Filmography

The Boroughs
The Boroughs
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2026, USA
Your Lucky Day 6.8
Your Lucky Day Your Lucky Day
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber 7.2
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
Drama, Biography 2022, USA
American Gods 7.1
American Gods
Drama, Action, Mystery 2017, USA
The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers 6.8
The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers
Drama, Action, Adventure 2010, USA
Fling 6.5
Fling Lie to Me
Romantic 2008, USA
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