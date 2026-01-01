Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mounir Amamra
Mounir Amamra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mounir Amamra
Mounir Amamra
Mounir Amamra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Romanoffs
(2018)
6.1
The Tasting
(2022)
6.0
The World Is Yours
(2018)
Filmography
6.1
The Tasting
La dégustation
Comedy, Romantic
2022, France
Vampires
Drama, Fantasy
2020, France
6.8
The Romanoffs
Drama, History,
2018, USA
6
The World Is Yours
Le monde est à toi / The World is Yours
Comedy, Crime
2018, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree