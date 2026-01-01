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Filmography
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.7
Michael
(2026)
Tickets
8.5
I'm Beginning to See the Light
(2024)
7.6
The Alpha King & His Virgin Bride
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Drama
History
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
8.7
Michael
Michael
Biography, Drama, Music, History
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Crime 101
Crime 101
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Alpha King & His Virgin Bride
Romantic,
2025, USA
8.5
I'm Beginning to See the Light
I'm Beginning to See the Light
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
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