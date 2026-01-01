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Michael Sullivan Michael Sullivan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sullivan

Michael Sullivan

Michael Sullivan

Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Michael 8.7
Michael (2026)
I'm Beginning to See the Light 8.5
I'm Beginning to See the Light (2024)
The Alpha King & His Virgin Bride 7.6
The Alpha King & His Virgin Bride (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Michael 8.7
Michael Michael
Biography, Drama, Music, History 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Crime 101 7.4
Crime 101 Crime 101
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Alpha King & His Virgin Bride 7.6
The Alpha King & His Virgin Bride
Romantic, 2025, USA
I'm Beginning to See the Light 8.5
I'm Beginning to See the Light I'm Beginning to See the Light
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
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