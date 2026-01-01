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Filmography
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Date of Birth
21 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Minions 3
(2026)
Tickets
7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
(2008)
7.2
The Way of the Househusband
(2021)
Filmography
7.7
Minions 3
Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
Action,
2024, Japan
7.2
The Way of the Househusband
Comedy, Anime
2021, Japan
5.7
Outback
The Outback
Adventure, Animation, Family
2012, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
All-Star Superman
All-Star Superman
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
6.6
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2011, USA
5.3
The Cleveland Show
Comedy
2009, USA
7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
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