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Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini Cathy Cavadini
Kinoafisha Persons Cathy Cavadini

Cathy Cavadini

Cathy Cavadini

Date of Birth
21 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Minions 3 7.7
Minions 3 (2026)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold 7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008)
The Way of the Househusband 7.2
The Way of the Househusband (2021)

Filmography

Minions 3 7.7
Minions 3 Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf 6
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
Action, 2024, Japan
The Way of the Househusband 7.2
The Way of the Househusband
Comedy, Anime 2021, Japan
Outback 5.7
Outback The Outback
Adventure, Animation, Family 2012, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
All-Star Superman 6.9
All-Star Superman All-Star Superman
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur 6.6
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2011, USA
The Cleveland Show 5.3
The Cleveland Show
Comedy 2009, USA
Batman: The Brave and the Bold 7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
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